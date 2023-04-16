One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was pronounced dead after their body was located on Interstate 57 in Johnson County, Ill.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 16, Troop 10 of the Illinois State Police had been informed that there was a report of a body on I-57 southbound. Once Officers arrived, they located the body in the southbound lanes, near an abandoned vehicle. The abandoned vehicle was parked on the right shoulder around 40 yards away from the body.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead. According to Trooper Jason Wilson with the ISP, another vehicle was located one mile south of the crash scene. The driver of the second vehicle said they knew they struck something but was unaware they had hit a person due to low visibility in heavy rains. The driver pulled over and called 911 to report the crash.

Around the time of the investigation, the right lane was closed with traffic getting by in the left lane. Around 8:45 a.m., all lanes were reopened. There is no further information available at this time.

