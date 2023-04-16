Heartland Votes

One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was pronounced dead after their body was located on Interstate 57 in Johnson County, Ill.

Around 3:15 a.m. on April 16, Troop 10 of the Illinois State Police had been informed that there was a report of a body on I-57 southbound. Once Officers arrived, they located the body in the southbound lanes, near an abandoned vehicle. The abandoned vehicle was parked on the right shoulder around 40 yards away from the body.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead. According to Trooper Jason Wilson with the ISP, another vehicle was located one mile south of the crash scene. The driver of the second vehicle said they knew they struck something but was unaware they had hit a person due to low visibility in heavy rains. The driver pulled over and called 911 to report the crash.

Around the time of the investigation, the right lane was closed with traffic getting by in the left lane. Around 8:45 a.m., all lanes were reopened. There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s warm and clear in the Heartland this morning, but by the late morning and into the...
First Alert: Severe weather this evening
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., concert organist, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will perform at Shryock...
Raúl Prieto Ramírez to perform free organ concert at Shryock Auditorium next month
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/16
Life isn't perfect but your dress can be. One organization is helping young girls say yes to...
Free Prom Dresses for those in need