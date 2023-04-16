Heartland Votes

NWS confirms 7 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
By Rheanna Wachter and KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are left with structural damage and blocked roads following severe weather Saturday.

The National Weather Service St. Louis is sending out two teams to survey damages in surrounding areas that were in the path of these storms.

On Sunday night the NWS confirmed three more tornados. There was an EF-0 in Hillsboro, an EF-0 in Swansea and an EF-1 in Belleville.

Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri.
Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri.(NWS)

So far, four tornados have been confirmed by the NWS.

The first confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Fenton, Mo.

The second confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Maeystown, Ill. and proceeded to Hecker, Ill.

The NWS confirmed two more tornados Sunday afternoon. An EF1 in Pevely, Mo and an EF0 south of Valmeyer, Ill.

St. Louis City, County and many surrounding areas were placed under tornado warnings as the weather moved through. Strong winds and large hail produced damage to buildings, trees and powerlines.

The city of Ballwin reported that the windows surrounding the city pool had been broken in the storms, causing the pool to be closed till further notice.

Thousands in Missouri and Illinois are currently without service from the weather as well.

Download the KMOV Weather app to keep up to date on all weather events in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/16
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman’s goat farm journey
For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman's goat farm journey
Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage...
Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage roofs
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado