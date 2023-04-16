NWS confirms 7 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are left with structural damage and blocked roads following severe weather Saturday.

The National Weather Service St. Louis is sending out two teams to survey damages in surrounding areas that were in the path of these storms.

On Sunday night the NWS confirmed three more tornados. There was an EF-0 in Hillsboro, an EF-0 in Swansea and an EF-1 in Belleville.

Two teams are surveying damages caused by storms in Illinois and Missouri. (NWS)

So far, four tornados have been confirmed by the NWS.

The first confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Fenton, Mo.

Initial results have come in on the Valley Park/Fenton tornado. EF1 damage has been found along a 4.5 mile long path in Fenton, MO. #stlwx #mowx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/5ErG7tC8Cp — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 16, 2023

The second confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Maeystown, Ill. and proceeded to Hecker, Ill.

**UPDATE**



More damage has been found in the Hecker area, lengthening the path to 19.5 miles. Rating still stands at EF1. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/A3LdtFyij3 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 16, 2023

The NWS confirmed two more tornados Sunday afternoon. An EF1 in Pevely, Mo and an EF0 south of Valmeyer, Ill.

Two more tornadoes have been confirmed, an EF1 in Pevely, MO and an EF0 south of Valmeyer, IL. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ryaojfM8dW — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 16, 2023

St. Louis City, County and many surrounding areas were placed under tornado warnings as the weather moved through. Strong winds and large hail produced damage to buildings, trees and powerlines.

Downed power lines here in Shrewsbury near Laclede Station and 44. Looks like the whole block is out of power. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/9A4hxDFEQt — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) April 16, 2023

The city of Ballwin reported that the windows surrounding the city pool had been broken in the storms, causing the pool to be closed till further notice.

STORM DAMAGE: Glass has been torn off the side of the indoor pool at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons Recreation Center. We can see glass panes on the ground in front of the bushes. @KMOV@CityofBallwinMO say the pool is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/H9xugPGP8H — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) April 16, 2023

Thousands in Missouri and Illinois are currently without service from the weather as well.

