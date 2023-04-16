NWS confirms 7 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are left with structural damage and blocked roads following severe weather Saturday.
The National Weather Service St. Louis is sending out two teams to survey damages in surrounding areas that were in the path of these storms.
On Sunday night the NWS confirmed three more tornados. There was an EF-0 in Hillsboro, an EF-0 in Swansea and an EF-1 in Belleville.
So far, four tornados have been confirmed by the NWS.
The first confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Fenton, Mo.
The second confirmed tornado was an EF1 and touched down in Maeystown, Ill. and proceeded to Hecker, Ill.
The NWS confirmed two more tornados Sunday afternoon. An EF1 in Pevely, Mo and an EF0 south of Valmeyer, Ill.
St. Louis City, County and many surrounding areas were placed under tornado warnings as the weather moved through. Strong winds and large hail produced damage to buildings, trees and powerlines.
The city of Ballwin reported that the windows surrounding the city pool had been broken in the storms, causing the pool to be closed till further notice.
Thousands in Missouri and Illinois are currently without service from the weather as well.
