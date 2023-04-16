Heartland Votes

Free Prom Dresses for those in need

Life isn't perfect but your dress can be. One organization is helping young girls say yes to the prom dress for free in Cape Girardeau
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Life isn’t perfect but your dress can be. One organization is helping young girls say yes to the prom dress for free in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

At Westminster Presbyterian Church, SEMO Prom Mother’s Closet volunteers, like Brenda Randolph, said how their free prom dress program works.

“The girls get to pick a free dress, they can return it if they’d like,” said Randolph. “They get to keep it as long as they show their school ID. We have accessories, strapless bras, we make their dream date available.”

You start by making an appointment through their Facebook page. Randolph is happy to say they just helped their thousandth girl since starting in 2017.

“We don’t ask income, or anything even though we say for girls in need it’s not necessarily, and girls they bring things in they donate things back,” said Randolph.

One girl, Kylie Hale has used this program in the past and found the perfect dress for prom. Now she wants to give a message to the next girl who wears a dress that she’s returned back to the organization.

“I want you to feel as special as I did when I wore it,” said Hale.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and one of her passengers was injured in a crash on South Kingshighway Wednesday,...
1 dead after crash on S. Kingshighway near Hwy. 74 in Cape Girardeau
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
A Cape Girardeau man was injured in a shooting Thursday night, April 13.
Man injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Life isn't perfect but your dress can be. One organization is helping young girls say yes to...
Helping young women find prom dresses
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at state buildings from sunrise to sunset on...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in training exercise
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland