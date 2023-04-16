Free Prom Dresses for those in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Life isn’t perfect but your dress can be. One organization is helping young girls say yes to the prom dress for free in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

At Westminster Presbyterian Church, SEMO Prom Mother’s Closet volunteers, like Brenda Randolph, said how their free prom dress program works.

“The girls get to pick a free dress, they can return it if they’d like,” said Randolph. “They get to keep it as long as they show their school ID. We have accessories, strapless bras, we make their dream date available.”

You start by making an appointment through their Facebook page. Randolph is happy to say they just helped their thousandth girl since starting in 2017.

“We don’t ask income, or anything even though we say for girls in need it’s not necessarily, and girls they bring things in they donate things back,” said Randolph.

One girl, Kylie Hale has used this program in the past and found the perfect dress for prom. Now she wants to give a message to the next girl who wears a dress that she’s returned back to the organization.

“I want you to feel as special as I did when I wore it,” said Hale.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.