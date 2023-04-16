First Alert: Windy Sunday; work week to warm up

(KFVS) - It’s a windy Sunday morning in the Heartland, with lots of cloud coverage and temperatures in the upper 40s. For most of the day, expect cool westerly winds until around 7 p.m. this evening. Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be sunny with temps in the upper 60s, but by noon we will have windy conditions until the late evening hours.

On Tuesday, a small weather system will move in around 7 a.m., which will result in scattered thunderstorms for parts of the Heartland. Temps will be in the low 70s on Tuesday, and will continue to increase for the rest of the work week.

