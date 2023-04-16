Cool and windy for your Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning Heartland. After yesterdays storms we will see dry conditions for today and cooler temps. A cold front that followed behind the storms, will be moving across our area and dropping temps into the low 50s. Besides cool temps we will see gusty winds for most of the heartland, and increasing by the afternoon. Calm condition won’t move into our area until late tonight.

Cool start for Monday along with sunshine, temps warming back up into the low 60s and back into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.