Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopened after high winds drop

(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is now open after being temporarily closed due to high winds on Sunday, April 16.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds have dropped sufficiently. This will allow the ferry to resume service on the normal schedule.

When the wind is out of the west or southwest, it can interact with the river current to create hazardous river conditions, according to the release.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

