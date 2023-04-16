Heartland Votes

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed until due to high winds as of 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds are out of the west at about 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

When the wind is out of the west or southwest, it can interact with the river current to create hazardous river conditions, according to the release.

The ferry will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve.

Duration is unknown.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

