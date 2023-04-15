Heartland Votes

Nice conditions for this morning followed by severe weather this afternoon

By Meghan Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Starting your Saturday morning off with sunshine and dry condition but weather conditions quickly changing by the afternoon. Around 10 o’clock expect to see our first round of storms but with very little energy, the biggest threat is small hail. Storms will progress east across southern Illinois and be out of the area around late afternoon. A second, more powerful system will move in from the west in the early evening hours. This storm has potential to produce tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and lots of heavy rain. A cold front will be behind this storm system, lowering the tornado threat but continue with heavy rain, lightning and thunder. By late tonight, early tomorrow morning storms will start to settle followed by light rain showers.

Sunday is looking dryer but windy and cool as the cold front will drops temps down to the upper 50s. Temps will start to warm back up by the middle of next week, hitting mid 60s by Monday and getting back up to the 70s by Wednesday.

