Heartland Votes

Man tased and pepper sprayed children while babysitting

One man is behind bars after being suspected of child endangerment.
One man is behind bars after being suspected of child endangerment.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is facing child endangerment charges after pepper spraying and tasing two children.

According to the affidavit, Jonesboro police received a call from the mother that Cody Cox, 32 of Bono, was babysitting her children when he pepper sprayed and tased them.

Cox fled the house by the time the officers arrived.

Officers were told that Cox had been drinking that night.

Cox was apprehended in Bono and is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

The bond is set for $150,000 and will be in court in June.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/16
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman’s goat farm journey
For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman's goat farm journey
Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage...
Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage roofs
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado