First Alert: Beautiful Saturday morning; severe weather this afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s warm and clear in the Heartland this morning, with a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 50s. But by the late morning and into the afternoon, we are expecting to see a smaller severe weather system move into our western counties. Temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s most of the day.

By the late afternoon, storms will move out of our eastern counties, but a second, stronger system will move in from the west before 7 p.m. Expect heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds, with the potential of tornadoes. Meghan Smith says a cold front will be behind this storm system, lowering the tornado threat. But the severe weather will continue with heavy rain, lightning and thunder. By late tonight and into early morning on Sunday, storms will start to settle followed by light rain showers.

Sunday will be dry, but temps will be colder, staying in the 50s, with windy conditions most of the day.

For the upcoming work week, expect clear and dry conditions with temps gradually increasing into the 70s by Tuesday.

