Heartland Votes

Chaffee continues impressive start to the season 4-1 over Saxony Lutheran

Red Devils improve to 11-3
Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red Devils are red hot on the diamond.

Chaffee baseball improved to 11-3 to begin the 2023 campaign with a 4-1 win over Saxony Lutheran on Friday.

The Red Devils scored four runs in the first inning. Connor Berry did the most damage with a two RBI double.

Then Levi McKinnie and Chaffee’s defense kept the Crusaders offense at bay throughout the rest of the contest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, one man was shot in the chest after...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County

Latest News

Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup
Annual Fralish Cup girls soccer showcase kicks off in Carbondale
Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/14/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/14/23
Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup
Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup