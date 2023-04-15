Chaffee continues impressive start to the season 4-1 over Saxony Lutheran

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red Devils are red hot on the diamond.

Chaffee baseball improved to 11-3 to begin the 2023 campaign with a 4-1 win over Saxony Lutheran on Friday.

The Red Devils scored four runs in the first inning. Connor Berry did the most damage with a two RBI double.

Then Levi McKinnie and Chaffee’s defense kept the Crusaders offense at bay throughout the rest of the contest.

