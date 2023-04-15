Heartland Votes

Annual Fralish Cup girls soccer showcase kicks off in Carbondale

Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jim Fralish will always be a central figure for Carbondale Soccer. He founded the youth programs in the town before playing an integral part in starting the boys and girls teams at Carbondale Community High School.

Fralish died in 2011, but his passion for the game lives on at the annual Fralish Cup hosted at the Fralish Soccer Complex, both named after Jim.

He left a lasting impact on the Carbondale community including a special connection with current Terriers’ girl’s varsity head coach Ortez Davis who was coached by Fralish.

Day one of the 2023 Fralish Cup began on Friday. Ten teams from the area will compete in 14 games across Friday and Saturday.

Carbondale defeated Charleston (Ill.) 3-1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, one man was shot in the chest after...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County

Latest News

Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
Chaffee continues impressive start to the season 4-1 over Saxony Lutheran
Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
Saxony Lutheran vs Chaffee
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/14/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/14/23
Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup
Annual Carbondale Fralish Cup