Annual Fralish Cup girls soccer showcase kicks off in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jim Fralish will always be a central figure for Carbondale Soccer. He founded the youth programs in the town before playing an integral part in starting the boys and girls teams at Carbondale Community High School.

Fralish died in 2011, but his passion for the game lives on at the annual Fralish Cup hosted at the Fralish Soccer Complex, both named after Jim.

He left a lasting impact on the Carbondale community including a special connection with current Terriers’ girl’s varsity head coach Ortez Davis who was coached by Fralish.

Day one of the 2023 Fralish Cup began on Friday. Ten teams from the area will compete in 14 games across Friday and Saturday.

Carbondale defeated Charleston (Ill.) 3-1.

