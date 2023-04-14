Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale awarded more than $200K for improvements

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Survivor Empowerment Center was awarded $244,372 in grant money for improvements.

According to a Facebook post from the center, they applied for a capital grant to renovate its shelter program. On Friday, April 14, they learned from Governor JB Pritzker’s office that they received the grant.

They say the money will be used to improve the facility to help them better comply with building codes and fire safety requirements.

Center leaders say they plan to install automatic doors and a security system, update the HVAC system, restrooms and all the plumbing and make the facility ADA accessible.

Based in Carbondale, the Survivor Empowerment Center helps victims of domestic and sexual violence in Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Union, Perry, Gallatin, Saline and Johnson Counties.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.