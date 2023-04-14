Heartland Votes

Stormy Saturday followed by cooler temps

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/14/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Storms move into the northern parts of the Heartland, but with very little energy to get them going, the biggest threat is small hail. Those will move east across southern Illinois and be out of the area around late afternoon. A second, more powerful system will move in from the west in the early evening hours. This storm has potential to produce tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and lots of heavy rain. A cold front behind the storm will cause it to line out shortly after it enters the Heartland, lowering the tornado threat, but continue with heavy downpours, thunder and lightning that the entire region should be impacted by. Storms should settle into rain by late Saturday/early Sunday.

Sunday looks windy and cool as the cold front drops temperatures down to the high 50s. Winds will also be pretty high, around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The start of the workweek looks warmer again, hitting mid 60s by Monday and getting back up to the 70s by Tuesday.

