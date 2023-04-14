Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. county deemed ‘Storm Ready’

Hamilton County, Illinois county was deemed storm ready on Friday morning, April 14.
Hamilton County, Illinois county was deemed storm ready on Friday morning, April 14.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois county was deemed storm ready on Friday, April 14.

On Friday morning, Hamilton County received official recognition from the National Weather Service and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

THe National Weather Service began the accreditation program in 2000.

To get the certification, communities have to meet certain weather-related safety criteria.

We’ll tell you more about that process on Heartland News at 5.

