SIU closed Friday because of power outage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is closed Friday, April 14.

The university said the closure is because of an Ameren power outage affecting campus.

SIU reports damage to the substations, which caused the outage, is substantial.

The closure includes all classes; in-person, hybrid and online, which will not be delivered remotely.

SIU said residence halls, including residential dining services, and the Department of Public Safety will remain open.

All other campus buildings and offices will be closed except for a limited number of events previously scheduled, including the following:

New Student Orientation will be held as scheduled at Shryock Auditorium

The Men of Color Campus to Career Conference will be held as scheduled, but the location will be moved to Grinnell Hall

Athletics events will be held as scheduled

Student Center evening events, including the SIH Gala, will be held pending the resolution of the power outage

The university expects the power outage to be resolved by Saturday and operations to resume as normal.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.