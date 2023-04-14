Heartland Votes

SIU closed Friday because of power outage

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is closed Friday, April 14, because of an Ameren power...
Southern Illinois University Carbondale is closed Friday, April 14, because of an Ameren power outage affecting campus. Entrance on the east side of campus and Hwy. 51. Stock Images(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is closed Friday, April 14.

The university said the closure is because of an Ameren power outage affecting campus.

SIU reports damage to the substations, which caused the outage, is substantial.

The closure includes all classes; in-person, hybrid and online, which will not be delivered remotely.

SIU said residence halls, including residential dining services, and the Department of Public Safety will remain open.

All other campus buildings and offices will be closed except for a limited number of events previously scheduled, including the following:  

  • New Student Orientation will be held as scheduled at Shryock Auditorium
  • The Men of Color Campus to Career Conference will be held as scheduled, but the location will be moved to Grinnell Hall
  • Athletics events will be held as scheduled
  • Student Center evening events, including the SIH Gala, will be held pending the resolution of the power outage

The university expects the power outage to be resolved by Saturday and operations to resume as normal.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at "Club 262" on Samuel Road...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County

Latest News

One man was sent to the hospital following a report of shots fired on Thursday night in Cape...
Shooting on William Street in Cape Girardeau leaves one man injured
Some southeast Missouri communities will receive part of $30 million in funding from the...
Some southeast Mo. communities to receive part of $30M in ARPA funding for tourism development
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care
Today Missouri Governor Parson announced $30,000,000 in funding to support tourism industry...
Grant supporting tourism