Power restored, SIUC campus reopens Saturday

Power was restored to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Friday, April 14.
Power was restored to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Friday, April 14.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
According to the university, normal operations and activities will resume on Saturday.

The university was closed Friday because of an Ameren power outage affecting campus.

They said it started early Thursday evening.

According to SIU Emergency Operations Center, the first substation was back online before midnight, supplying power to the east side of campus.

Ameren worked with SIU engineers to get a temporary transformer that was planned to help restore power to all of the campus by noon on Friday.

According to SIU, the power was restored to all building Friday afternoon.

Essential personnel were asked to report to work as normal throughout the rest of the day on Friday, April 14.

The closure included all classes; in-person, hybrid and online, which were not done remotely.

