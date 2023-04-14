Heartland Votes

Shooting on William Street in Cape Girardeau leaves one man injured

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
One man was sent to the hospital following a report of shots fired on Thursday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(KKTV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was sent to the hospital following a report of shots fired on Thursday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

On April 13, around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around the 900 block of William Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was treated for his injuries and transported to an area hospital.

A vehicle was also located with possible damage from the gunfire. The vehicle was towed from the scene for evidence processing. There is no suspects in custody at this time.

The CGPD encourages citizens to report anything that they may have seen during this incident. To leave an anonymous tip, you can call 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

This investigation is currently ongoing and we will continue to update when more information becomes available.

