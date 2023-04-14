Heartland Votes

SEMO Tennis wins OVC regular season championship

Redhawks defeat Eastern Illinois 6-1 to clinch title
Eastern Illinois vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Tennis team defeated Eastern Illinois 6-1 in their final regular season match of the year on Thursday. With the win the Redhawks clinch the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship.

SEMO won the doubles point to start. The first duo of Romana Tarajova and Ksenia Shikanova as well as second pairing Daniela Hlacikova and Teona Velkoska both won their matches 6-3.

When singles play began, Vivian Lai, Shikanova, then Tarajova all won in straight sets to put the Redhawks up 4-0 as a team and clinch the victory.

Trinity Calinescu and Teona Valkoska added two more singles wins for SEMO. The final score of the team match ended 6-1 in favor of the Redhawks.

This is the second regular season title in three years for SEMO, the only two in program history.

The Redhawks will take the No. 1 seed and a 14-match win streak into the OVC Tournament beginning April 21at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Paducah, Ky.

