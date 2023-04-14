Proposed bill to increase Missouri teacher pay

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Teachers across Missouri could get a raise if a bill becomes a law.

The proposed legislation would set the minimum base pay for teachers to be $38,000 and $46,000 for those with a masters and 10 years of experience.

Those with the Canton R-V School District say the measure is a step in the right direction.

High school principal Bill Dorethy said the bill would allow them to compete with other districts in attracting teachers. He said for rural districts, pay is an issue when trying to hire teachers, so this would benefit smaller districts like theirs.

“If it passes, I would hope we would be able to retain teachers and attract teachers here to Canton because right now we have a few openings that we are having a hard time trying to fill so hopefully with this increase, it would help us attract candidates,” Dorethy said.

He said he likes how the bill rewards teachers who have a masters degree, and for how long they’ve taught, as it can really reward them for their hard work.

The legislation would have the state provide 70 percent of the money schools need to help them reach those minimum salaries for four years. After that time, all the money would have to come from the district.

Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the measure could be helpful for rural school districts but he said he’s concerned about keeping salaries at that level without state funds.

“I think that’s what the legislature trying to do is looking at the states that surround Missouri and trying to get our minimum teacher salary closer to those states,” he said. “I think that we just have to continue to look for a mechanism to fund it and make sure that funding stays there for school districts.”

He said the measure does give school districts time to make those adjustments into their budgets.

The bill has passed the House, it is now in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.