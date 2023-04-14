Police arrest a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a child in Springfield.

Court records say 48-year-old Danny R. Piper, of Springfield, is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child and attempted kidnapping.

Officers responded on Wednesday around 7 p.m. to The Dream Center at 829 West Atlantic. Police say Piper attempted to get a child to leave before the child’s father stopped him. The child was not harmed. Officers say employees of the Dream Center identified Piper as the suspect.

A judge ordered no bond for Piper.

According to court documents, Piper and a woman he was with were attending a free dinner at The Dream Center. The non-profit provides resources for stability to families in need.

During the free dinner, the child, an eight-year-old girl, and other kids were playing in a gym when Piper approached her and started talking to her. After a brief time, Piper then started to usher the girl out of the gym, but her father noticed and stepped in.

Court documents show, Piper told the father he knew the girl. The father responded, “No you don’t, I am her father.” The father then notified the staff of the encounter.

Officers later found Piper and the woman he was with walking along the road. They arrested him, and the woman stated, “We didn’t do nothing wrong. He didn’t do nothing wrong, he didn’t rape no kids or nothing, people are lying.”

After his arrest, Piper told investigators he had been attending the free meals at The Dream Center for two years. Piper told the investigators he had known the mother of the little girl he attempted to take from the gym.

According to court documents, Piper later confessed to investigators he was planning on engaging in sexual acts with the girl once he got her out of the building and into a private area. He told investigators he attended the event with plans to commit the sexual crime. He also told Springfield investigators he was sexually attracted to girls as young as eight-years-old.

Investigators say they are concerned about similar incidents involving Piper that have not been reported. According to court records, there was a police report in November 2022 where Piper inappropriately touched multiple girls in a sexual manner. Another report was found from January 2022 where Piper allegedly groped two girls during a function at Freeway Ministries.

Investigators asked Piper about these incidents, and he admitted to them that he did grope a child at Freeway Ministries and he groped the other two girls, a six-year-old and an eight-year-old girl, during the other incident, which did occur in 2016.

The Springfield Police Department encourages potential victims or their parents to report the incidents so detectives can investigate them.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues investigating this incident. Detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

