Heartland Votes

Nearly $1.9M awarded for downtown improvements in Murphysboro

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Walnut Street in downtown Murphysboro is set to undergo big changes.

The city has been awarded $1,860,850 to make streetscape improvements over the next three years.

According to Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, this is the largest grant in the history of city for downtown improvements and the city is not required to match any of the funds.

Stephens said the awarded funds will be used to construct ADA compliant sidewalks, ADA ramps, new crosswalks, street lighting and additional improved aesthetics and functionality. on Walnut Street. 

“This grant is the result of multiple years of hard work by a variety of civic groups, but much of the credit must be given to the Revitalize 62966 group, Murphysboro Main Street, our business community and our City Council who have been advocates for continued downtown improvements for several years” said Stephens in a released statement.

The funds for the projects come from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, which requires the engineering, design and construction to be completed within three years.

