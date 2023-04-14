Heartland Votes

Gun used in Louisville mass shooting to be auctioned off under KY law

Mayor Greenberg said the murder weapon will eventually be back on the streets under Kentucky’s current law.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.(WAVE)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The assault rifle used to kill five people and injure several others in Louisville will soon be auctioned off and back on the streets.

The AR-15-style rifle was fired by 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon in the deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, according to the Lousiville Metro Police Department. Officials said the rifle was purchased legally.

Previous Coverage
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

“Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Mayoral administration has taken action to remove the firing pin before turning over the confiscated gun to the state, but Mayor Greenberg said that’s not enough.

“It’s time to change this law,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors.”

Mayor Greenberg said the state’s current gun laws enable violence and murder, and that change is needed to save lives and keep the community safe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at "Club 262" on Samuel Road...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Marion Police held a K-9 demonstration for Shawnee Community College and SIU Carbondale...
Criminal justice students visit Marion Police Department
Recovery efforts from the EF2 tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5 continues.
$30K raised for Bollinger County tornado victims
Southern Illinois University Carbondale is closed Friday, April 14, because of an Ameren power...
SIU closed Friday because of power outage
SIU closed Friday because of power outage
SIU closed Friday because of power outage