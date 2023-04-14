Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ft. Campbell soldier killed in training exercise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 14.

This is in honor of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten R. Smith, 32, of Rolla, Mo., who died March 29 when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County, Ky. during a routine training mission.

He was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Ky.

According to a release from the governor’s office, a memorial service for Smith will be held Saturday at the St. James Middle School gym in St. James, Mo. Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Fort Leonard Wood.

