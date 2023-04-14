Heartland Votes

First Alert: Strong storms possible Saturday

Dogwood trees are in bloom across the Heartland.
Dogwood trees are in bloom across the Heartland.(Source: cNews/Hannah)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - One more pleasant day ahead of the threat for storms Saturday afternoon/evening.

This afternoon will continue to be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times.

Rain is not likely, but an isolated shower is possible.

A strong cold front and upper trough will move into the Heartland on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Some shower and thunderstorm activity is likely along and ahead of the system, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

The Heartland is outlooked at a threat level 2 and level 1, out of 5, for severe storms.

Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threat.

Behind the front it will be breezy and much cooler on Sunday into Sunday night.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the mid 70s later next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at "Club 262" on Samuel Road...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm temps and calm weather ahead of storms
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/13/23