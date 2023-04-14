First Alert: Strong storms possible Saturday

(KFVS) - One more pleasant day ahead of the threat for storms Saturday afternoon/evening.

This afternoon will continue to be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times.

Rain is not likely, but an isolated shower is possible.

A strong cold front and upper trough will move into the Heartland on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Some shower and thunderstorm activity is likely along and ahead of the system, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

The Heartland is outlooked at a threat level 2 and level 1, out of 5, for severe storms.

Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threat.

Behind the front it will be breezy and much cooler on Sunday into Sunday night.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the mid 70s later next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.