Criminal justice students visit Marion Police Department

Marion Police held a K-9 demonstration for Shawnee Community College and SIU Carbondale...
Apr. 14, 2023
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Criminal justice students from Shawnee Community College and SIU Carbondale visited the Marion Police Department n Thursday, April 14.

Students learned more about law enforcement with hands-on demonstrations, including an in-depth look at stun guns, K-9 handlers and their dogs, and the multiple divisions within the department.

“And when they offered to take us here, I thought it would be pretty cool,” said Shawnee Community College student Austin Heise. “Kind of walking through and seeing the Taser demonstration and the K9 do its thing. It kind of peaks my interest in wanting to work here, which is why I came here in the first place is kind of looking for a job to work in the police department.”

All of the students who took part are looking to pursue careers in the criminal justice field.

