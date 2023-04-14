Carbondale Community High School hires new Head Coach

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community High School District has hired a new Head Coach for the Boys Basketball Coach for the upcoming basketball season.

On April 13, Carbondale Community voted to name Jim Miller as the new Head Coach. Miller has 38 years of coaching basketball, including 23 years at Carbondale Community High School from 1998 to 2021. Miller has a record of 66% win percentage, 424-221.

In 2021, Miller retired from teaching and coaching, following the COVID outbreak and a shortened season. After being out for two years, Miller said he is excited to once again lead the Carbondale basketball program.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to come back and provide some stability and continuity through the entire program,” Miller said. “I am excited about working with the kids, teaching the game, and developing a positive culture that will hopefully enhance their player growth.”

According to a release from CCHS, the school is excited to bring the Hall of Fame Coach back to the program and Miller is eager to get started.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.