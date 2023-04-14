Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. Dept. awarded grant money for Shawnee Park Sports Complex improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a Local Tourism Asset Development Grant for improvements to the Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

The $250,000 grant will be used to provide funding for future facility expansion.

According to the city, improvements will include installation of bleacher shade structures on 13 softball and baseball fields, five sets of bleachers for expansion fields, a complex wide public address system and replacement fencing on five softball and baseball fields.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to invest in the well-being of our residents, and to enhance our tourism assets,” Mayor Stacy Kinder said in a release.

The Shawnee Park Sports Complex hosts many local, regional and state softball and baseball tournaments as well as local recreational and competitive softball and baseball leagues.

“We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community,” Kinder added.

The projects were approved by voters as part of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax in 2018.

Built in 1997 from hotel-motel gross receipts tax revenue, the Shawnee Park Sports Complex contains five regulation softball and baseball fields and a full scale concession facility.

The complex was expanded in 2011 with the addition of three softball and baseball fields and an additional concession facility.

The DED Local Tourism grants were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and offered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

