Bollinger Co. business hosts cookout for tornado victims, volunteers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Giving back and saying thank you is the goal of a cookout hosted Thursday in Bollinger County.

Outside of Ford and Liley Countertops, they cooked burgers, brats, and hotdogs for victims of the tornado and for volunteers that have been helping.

One of the hosts, Josh Liley, said they have enough food to feed the entire county. They even teamed up with local restaurant, Munchies, which provided sides for the cookout.

“There’s a lot of cleanup crews that had come in and really helped this county come together, a lot of families that have lived here in the county have really pulled together and helped everyone clean up during this difficult time,” Liley said. “We wanted to give back to the community, so we decided to have a barbecue here at Ford and Liley and provide meals for the workers that are coming out and cleaning up.”

They offered delivery for people who couldn’t make it to the cookout. Liley said they also had a local radio station come to play music.

The event lasted from noon until 4 outside of Ford and Liley.

