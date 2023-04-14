Heartland Votes

Bollinger Co. business hosts cookout for tornado victims, volunteers

A group is giving back to volunteers and survivors with a cookout in Bollinger County, Mo.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Giving back and saying thank you is the goal of a cookout hosted Thursday in Bollinger County.

Outside of Ford and Liley Countertops, they cooked burgers, brats, and hotdogs for victims of the tornado and for volunteers that have been helping.

One of the hosts, Josh Liley, said they have enough food to feed the entire county. They even teamed up with local restaurant, Munchies, which provided sides for the cookout.

“There’s a lot of cleanup crews that had come in and really helped this county come together, a lot of families that have lived here in the county have really pulled together and helped everyone clean up during this difficult time,” Liley said. “We wanted to give back to the community, so we decided to have a barbecue here at Ford and Liley and provide meals for the workers that are coming out and cleaning up.”

They offered delivery for people who couldn’t make it to the cookout. Liley said they also had a local radio station come to play music.

The event lasted from noon until 4 outside of Ford and Liley.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, one man was shot in the chest after...
Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County
A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County

Latest News

Jay's Bar-B-Que served thousands of meals to tornado victims and volunteers.
Restaurant owner serves thousands of meals to tornado victims, volunteers
Hamilton County, Illinois county was deemed storm ready on Friday morning, April 14.
Southern Ill. county deemed ‘Storm Ready’
Severe weather happens year round in the Heartland. That means communities have to be prepared...
Hamilton County, Illinois is Storm Ready
The $250,000 grant will be used to provide funding for future facility expansion.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. Dept. awarded grant money for Shawnee Park Sports Complex improvements