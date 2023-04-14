Heartland Votes

Blues fire assistant coaches Craig MacTavish, Mike Van Ryn

Edmonton Oilers coach Craig MacTavish during a NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Edmonton Oilers coach Craig MacTavish during a NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period in Pittsburgh Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues made immediate changes to Craig Berube’s coaching staff after missing the playoffs, firing assistants Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the moves Friday, less than 24 hours after the end of the regular season. Berube figures to return for a fifth full season, now four years removed from coaching the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title.

Assistant Steve Ott, goaltending coach David Alexander, video coach Darryl Seward and video coordinator Elliott Mondou are also set to return.

MacTavish spent only one season working under Berube, as he was hired to replace Jim Montgomery, who left to coach the Boston Bruins to the best record in the NHL. Van Ryn had been on staff for five years, helping the team win the Cup in 2019.

The Blues were ravaged by injuries throughout the season, Armstrong sold at the trade deadline and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

