$30K raised for Bollinger County tornado victims

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery efforts from the EF2 tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5 continues, and survivors are getting some much needed help from their Heartland neighbors.

Thanks to our viewers, as of Thursday, April 13, the KFVS Heartland Cares Tornado Relief campaign has raised more than $30,000 for tornado victims in Bollinger County.

Those donations are going directly to those affected through the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says they’ve been supplying victims with gift cards so that they can go and fill any immediate needs that they have.

“Several different things that people have needed, a lot of it is to help replace the food in their freezers from the power being off for so long, a few people have needed like medications and things like that,” said Salvation Army Captain Stephen Renier.

Donations are still being collected.

You can help by texing STORM to 51555 to help with recovery efforts from the April 5 tornado or by visiting www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page. You can also scan the QR code below.

When you designate Bollinger County Tornado, 100 percent of your donation goes toward Salvation Army relief efforts in Bollinger County.

