2 arrested after police find fentanyl, other drugs during ‘Click it or Ticket’ traffic stop

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Missouri residents were arrested after police found fentanyl and other drugs during a “Click it or Ticket” traffic enforcement campaign.

Shane Ferdig was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Jason Rackley was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

The police department has been participating in a “Click it or Ticket” campaign during the month of April.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle on April 12 on W. DeYoung Street with two passengers that did not have their seat belts on.

The passengers were later identified as Ferdig and Rackley.

According to police, officers because suspicious of the two and asked a K-9 unit to respond to the traffic stop.

After the K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, officers searched it and found 37 capsules of fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Rackley and Ferdig were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

