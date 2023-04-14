Heartland Votes

12 horses dead in early morning barn fire

Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several horses are dead after a barn fire in Lexington.

It happened early Friday morning on South Yarnallton Pike.

Officials say that there were two people inside the barn at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.

One woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet. One man also received minor injuries but was able to remain on the scene.

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.

The barn is reportedly a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to update you as we know more.

