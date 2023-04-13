Woodland R-4 School District students return to classes after tornado hit Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - School is back in session for students in Bollinger County, Missouri, nearly one week after a deadly tornado ripped through the community.

Woodland Elementary School Principal Kim Pinkard said it’s nice to see the students back in the classroom.

“Our attendance has been really good,” Pinkard said. “We have a few that are out due to being displaced in other places because they’ve lost their home but for the most part, our attendance is really good probably better today than it has been.”

Despite high attendance rates, the devastation from the tornado is still affecting some students.

Counselor Emily Johnson said they are available for students to talk to if they need it.

“Some of them are still going to have this trauma for quite some time,” Johnson said. “They lost their home--they were directly impacted by it. So I feel like they’re going to need some help down the road coping with that.”

Johnson added that returning to normalcy and peer support will be some of the best medicine for the students.

“The kids got time to spend with their peers and got to share their story,” Johnson said. “I know some teachers allowed the kids to draw pictures, some teachers let kids write letters. We shared those ideas with them, as well and just some activities to help them cope.”

Pinkard said when disaster hits, it’s important these students have the support they need.

“They need that security, and I think it’s important that kids know that with our staff,” Pinkard said. “I think our staff has been very good to make sure that our kids know that they’re safe, to encourage them, to let them talk, to let them get those feelings out.

Woodland R-4 School District said at the end of each day, they will continue to check in with all of the counselors to see how the students and staff are doing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.