Heartland Votes

Warm temps and calm weather ahead of storms

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/13/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday looks pleasant with clouds moving into parts of the region but temperatures staying warm in the upper 70s for most of the Heartland. Small chances of showers in some of the eastern and south eastern counties, but looks dry for the rest of the region. Saturday’s system should move in to the western counties during the late afternoon, early evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has threat levels at 2 and 1 for the Heartland, with the level 2 encasing southeast Missouri and half in southern Illinois, and the level 1 threat being mostly toward the east.

After the storm, a cold front will move throughout the Heartland, dropping temperatures to the 60s on Sunday, but temps will get back up to the 70s by the time the workweek starts.

