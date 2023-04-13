Two first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an overnight fire in O’Fallon that resulted in several members being sent to the hospital after being potentially exposed to harmful chemicals.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a water flow alarm in the 800 block of Corporate Square Drive. When Cottlevile Fire crews arrived to investigate, it was determined that there was a fire inside the building and the sprinkler system was keeping the fire contained. Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames, however; a firefighter and police officer may have had some contact with chemicals inside the building.

Both were transported non-urgent to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

St. Charles County Hazmat has responded to asses the chemicals and learn of any damages inside the building.

