Heartland Votes

Two first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.

Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an overnight fire in O’Fallon that resulted in several members being sent to the hospital after being potentially exposed to harmful chemicals.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a water flow alarm in the 800 block of Corporate Square Drive. When Cottlevile Fire crews arrived to investigate, it was determined that there was a fire inside the building and the sprinkler system was keeping the fire contained. Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames, however; a firefighter and police officer may have had some contact with chemicals inside the building.

Both were transported non-urgent to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

St. Charles County Hazmat has responded to asses the chemicals and learn of any damages inside the building.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter arrested
A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on...
Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000
The southbound lanes of Kingshighway south of Highway 74 are reopened after a multi-vehicle...
Kingshighway, south of Hwy 74, reopened after 2 vehicle crash
Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield in May.
Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield, Ky.
Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall

Latest News

A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday,...
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information