Heartland Votes

Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon

A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.

Edward Hardin, 41, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute machine guns.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Sayler Fleming, Sidney Brianne Scowden, of Stoddard County, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy and three counts of transferring a machine gun.

In the release, Fleming said both admitted that Scowden sent a Snapchat message to a confidential informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on August 3, 2022 offering to sell a “lightning link,” or device that converts a semi-automatic AR-style weapon into a fully-automatic weapon.

Scowden said she was selling a link on behalf of someone else.

Eight days later, Scowden sold three of the devices for $1,500 to the informant, saying her source bought a link for $10,000 and made copies.

According to the release, Scowden sold three more devices on September 19, 2022 and another on October 19, 2022.

Investigators were able to determine that Hardin was Scowden’s source.

Scowden is scheduled to be sentenced May 9 and Hardin is scheduled to be sentenced July 13.

Fleming said the conspiracy carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The transfer charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Both carry a possible fine of up to $250,000.

