Southeast Mo. State marching band to perform at Bands of America in Indiana
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University marching band will perform at Bands of America in October.
Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional will be October 20-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Southeast marching band will be performing Saturday, Oct. 21.
They say more details will be released at a later time.
