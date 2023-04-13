Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State marching band to perform at Bands of America in Indiana

Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band during the 2022 Homecoming parade.
Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band during the 2022 Homecoming parade.(Stock image/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University marching band will perform at Bands of America in October.

Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional will be October 20-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Southeast marching band will be performing Saturday, Oct. 21.

They say more details will be released at a later time.

