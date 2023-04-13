Southeast Mo. State marching band to perform at Bands of America in Indiana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University marching band will perform at Bands of America in October.

Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional will be October 20-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Southeast marching band will be performing Saturday, Oct. 21.

They say more details will be released at a later time.

