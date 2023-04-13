Some southeast Mo. communities to receive part of $30M in ARPA funding for tourism development

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some southeast Missouri communities will receive part of $30 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Department of Economic Development awarded the funding through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for 26 projects across the state.

The following Heartland communities will receive money:

Carter County Welcome Center - $630,454

Caruthersville Area Arts Council Vacant Property Renovation - $519,552

City of Cape Girardeau Park Visitor Enhancements - $250,000

City of Ironton Mountain Bike Park Expansion - $509,662

Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Visitor Center and Rodeo Museum - $484,138

St. Francois County Trail Expansion - $250,000

You can click here for the full list of projects.

“Our state’s strong tourism industry is important to our economic success, and we’re proud to provide support through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Many Missouri communities rely on tourism, travel, and hospitality for continued economic growth. Grant awards made through this program will give new life to attractions and local assets that are enjoyed by countless Missourians and visitors.”

According to the governor’s office, the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program was launched in October 2022. Grant money will be used for a variety of projects, including welcome and recreation centers, property renovations, museum expansions, park improvements, indoor and outdoor attraction development and more.

“The tourism industry has an $18.4 billion impact on Missouri’s economy, supporting more than 280,000 jobs. It was also one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development said in part.

To learn more about DED’s ARPA-funded grant programs, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

