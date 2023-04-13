Heartland Votes

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter arrested
A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on...
Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000
The southbound lanes of Kingshighway south of Highway 74 are reopened after a multi-vehicle...
Kingshighway, south of Hwy 74, reopened after 2 vehicle crash
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield in May.
Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield, Ky.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit