Sheriff: 1 injured, buildings & multiple vehicles hit by gunfire at club in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway at a Williamson County business after deputies respond to multiple shots fired calls on Saturday, April 8.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, one man was shot in the chest after gunfire erupted at “Club 262″ located on Samuel Road in Carterville.

Sheriff Jeff Diederich said there was a large crowd at the business during the shooting.

When deputies arrived at Club 262, also known as “Lord of the Wings” and “Foreign’s Playland,” they found the gunshot victim and four vehicles and buildings hit by gunfire.

Sheriff Diederich said the 29-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and later flown to a reginal trauma center where he is expected to recover.

Investigators report approximately 30 rounds were shot from multiple caliber weapons.

Diederich said he was surprised there were not more victims hit by gunfire in the parking lot.

During a search of the property, investigators said they found evidence that leads them to believe an unlicensed liquor establishment is being operated, including a full bar, point of sale system and cover charge at the door.

Diederich said criminal charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.

In a released statement, Diederich said this is not the first time law enforcement has been called to the business.

He reports officers have responded to a total of 43 calls in the past 24 months, including five shots fired reports. The other calls were for large crowds, fights, loud noise complaints, alleged unlicensed liquor sales and other disturbances.

“I have warned this establishment in the past that the large crowds, lack of adequate security, repetition of illegal activity and the unlicensed alcoholic beverages being consumed on the premises were likely to contribute to someone getting hurt,” said Sheriff Diederich in a released statement.

Members of the Carterville, Energy and Herrin Police Departments, Illinois State Police and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson assisted with the case.

