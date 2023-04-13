Heartland Votes

Paducah Farmers’ Market opens this weekend

The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for season this weekend.
The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for season this weekend.(KEYC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for season this weekend.

On Saturday, April 15, the market opens at 306 North 2nd Street. The Farmers’ Market will be open each following Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 14.

Each third Saturday of each month, there will be a special Celebration Saturday event during the season. On April 22, there will be a special Earth Day event.

You can find more information about the Paducah Farmers’ Market on the City of Paducah website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on...
Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter arrested
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
The southbound lanes of Kingshighway south of Highway 74 are reopened after a multi-vehicle...
Kingshighway, south of Hwy 74, reopened after 2 vehicle crash

Latest News

The Cape Farmer’s Market started its 2023 season on Thursday, April 13.
Cape Farmer’s Market begins 2023 season
A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.
Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6
Some southeast Missouri communities will receive part of $30 million in funding from the...
Some southeast Mo. communities to receive part of $30M in ARPA funding for tourism development
Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band during the 2022 Homecoming parade.
Southeast Mo. State marching band to perform at Bands of America in Indiana