Paducah Farmers’ Market opens this weekend

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for season this weekend.

On Saturday, April 15, the market opens at 306 North 2nd Street. The Farmers’ Market will be open each following Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 14.

Each third Saturday of each month, there will be a special Celebration Saturday event during the season. On April 22, there will be a special Earth Day event.

You can find more information about the Paducah Farmers’ Market on the City of Paducah website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.