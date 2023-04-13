LIVE: Memorial ceremony honoring 9 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A memorial ceremony honors the lives of the nine soldiers killed in a helicopter crash.

Hosted by the 101st CAB, Wings of Destiny, the ceremony began just after noon on Thursday, April 13.

Nine soldiers died after two Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed March 29 in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

