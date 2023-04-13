Heartland Votes

LIVE: Memorial ceremony honoring 9 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.(WSMV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A memorial ceremony honors the lives of the nine soldiers killed in a helicopter crash.

Hosted by the 101st CAB, Wings of Destiny, the ceremony began just after noon on Thursday, April 13.

Nine soldiers died after two Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed March 29 in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

