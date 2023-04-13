Heartland Votes

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to honor 16 volunteers

A volunteer at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center prepares items for mailing to area...
A volunteer at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center prepares items for mailing to area Veterans. Volunteers at the facility have donated tens of thousands of hours of their time in support of Veterans.(Paul Davis)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will thank more than 22,000 volunteers for their contributions to Veterans at VA during National Volunteer Week.

April 16-22 is National Volunteer week. During a banquet that will be held on April 21, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will recognize 16 volunteers. The volunteers will be recognized for more than 36,000 hours that they have contributed toward caring for Veterans on a regular basis.

Paul Hopkins is the Director at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Hopkins said how important it was to have volunteers in assisting and helping Veterans.

“Volunteers can do anything from providing transportation to and from appointments to assisting a veteran around campus without asking for thing in return,” said Hopkins. “However, without our volunteers, needs would not be met and we would not be able to complete our mission.”

While National Volunteer Week starts on April 16, VA is inviting everyone in the community to explore how they can use their skills to thank Veterans with service at any time of the year.

For more information on volunteering opportunities, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office may be reached by calling 573-778-4276 or by sending an email to VHAPOPVoluntary-W@va.gov.

