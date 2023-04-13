Gov. Parson requests SBA disaster assistance for Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested the U.S. Small Business Administration issue a disaster declaration to make low-interest loans available to tornado victims in Bollinger County.

This is in response to severe storms and EF2 tornado on April 5.

“Joint assessment teams have documented extensive damage to homes and businesses in the impacted area, and I believe an SBA disaster declaration is warranted,” Governor Parson said in the release. “Low-interest SBA loans would help Bollinger County residents and businesses rebuild and expedite the recovery process for the community.”

According to the governor’s office, representatives from the SBA, State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management officials conducted joint damage assessments on April 11 and 12 to determine the extent and type of disaster assistance.

The damage survey indicated that at least 37 homes and nine businesses in Bollinger County sustained major damage.

If the governor’s declaration request is approved, qualifying homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits in Bollinger County as well as bordering counties (Cape Girardeau, Perry, Madison, Wayne and Stoddard) could seek SBA low-interest disaster loans to help with rebuilding and recovery costs.

According to the governor’s office, the multi-agency resource center has served a total of 269 people from 86 families on Wednesday. It is open again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bollinger County Health Center.

Residents impacted by the storms are encouraged to attend the MARC to get in-person information and support services, including insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance and legal services.

