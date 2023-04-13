First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The thunderstorm threat for Saturday afternoon/evening continues to increase but in the meantime our pleasant spring pattern is set to continue.  An area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast will lift north and weaken today and tomorrow.  This will send mainly just increasing clouds into our region from the south from this afternoon through Friday.  An isolated shower is not impossible but overall rain chances look very low.  Dew points will start to increase a little with time,  but dew points should remain below 60 until Saturday so not too bad.

A strong cold front and upper trough will move in from the west Saturday into Saturday evening.  Despite modest shear and instability  some shower and storm activity looks likely along and ahead of this system,  especially Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night.  The latest from SPC has the area under a level 1 or 2 risk of severe,  with damaging winds and hail the greatest threat.  Behind the front it will be breezy and much cooler on Sunday into Sunday night…with moderating temps expected as we get into next week again.

