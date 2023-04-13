First Alert: Pleasant spring pattern continues ahead of Saturday storm threat

(KFVS) - Our pleasant, dry spring pattern is set to continue for a few more days ahead of the threat for thunderstorms on Saturday.

This afternoon and Friday we will see more clouds.

An isolated shower is not impossible, but overall rain chances look very low.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front and upper trough will move into the Heartland on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Some showers and thunderstorms are likely along and ahead of the system, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

At this time, most of the Heartland is outlooked at a threat level 2 for severe storms.

Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threat.

Behind the front it will be breezy and much cooler on Sunday into Sunday night.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the mid 70s later next week.

