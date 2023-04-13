Excavating crew discovers body of motorcyclist in Calloway County

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A excavating crew made a sad discovery while working at property in Calloway County on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the crew was working on the 3000 block of Old Newburg Road when they saw the glint of a shiny object in a ditch, approximately 10 feet deep.

The sheriff’s office said the crew discovered the body of motorcyclist Christopher Nanney.

Investigators believe Nanney, 42 of Murray, crashed after his motorcycle slid on some leaves when he applied the brake.

The bike hit a drainage pocket with large rocks and became airborne across the ditch before landing in on top of Nanney.

The sheriff’s office said it appears Nanney had been in the ditch for some time before his body was found.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.