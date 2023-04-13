Heartland Votes

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a child hit by a car on Interstate 44 in Waynesville on Wednesday.

It happened at the 157-mile marker in an eastbound lane around 6 p.m. That mile marker is near Waynesville High School.

Investigators found the child unconscious. Emergency crews airlifted the child to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Sgt. Mike Mitchell of the Missouri Highway Patrol says investigators are trying to figure out how the boy made it onto the interstate. They’re also trying to identify who or what type of vehicle may have hit the child.

Sgt. Mitchell says the parents have been located. They live near the interstate.

This is a developing story. We will update you as new details come into the newsroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting woman with box cutter
A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on...
Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000
The southbound lanes of Kingshighway south of Highway 74 are reopened after a multi-vehicle...
Kingshighway, south of Hwy 74, reopened after 2 vehicle crash
Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield in May.
Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield, Ky.
Plans are underway to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Plans underway to redevelop West Park Mall

Latest News

Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
At the Drury Conference Center Wednesday, more than 120 registered officers attended a mental...
Heartland law enforcement officers attend mental health seminar
School is back in session for students in Bollinger County, Missouri, nearly one week after a...
Woodland R-4 School District students return to classes after tornado hit Bollinger Co.
Bollinger County students return to school.
Bollinger County students return to school
Helping police officers with mental health.
Helping police officers with mental health