Heartland Votes

Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on...
Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000
On Wednesday, April 12, around 5 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman with box cutter arrested
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
The southbound lanes of Kingshighway south of Highway 74 are reopened after a multi-vehicle...
Kingshighway, south of Hwy 74, reopened after 2 vehicle crash

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident.
‘A living nightmare’: Father dies after swallowed by snow in freak accident